[BN] Blitz newsletter: Calculate your own draft day trade for the Bills

With six selections in the top three rounds, the Bills currently possess the second-most capital in next month's NFL draft. How many of the picks would the Bills need to package in a trade to move up into a top spot?

Run the numbers for yourself on our draft pick simulator created by News staff reporters Nick Veronica and Lexie Heinle. Results can be calculated using three different selection value charts, including the original one developed by Jimmy Johnson.

If you just want to know how much the Bills need to give up to move up to No. 2, Veronica breaks down that scenario here.

Terry Pegula's poker face: The Bills owner was asked about trading several picks to move up for a quarterback during his media availability on Tuesday. "I'm going to pretend I'm playing poker with you," Pegula said with a laugh. Pegula also answered questions about player protests, scouting draft prospects, and what he's learned from Brandon Beane.

'Game-changing players': Those are the words Bills coach Sean McDermott used to describe the top prospects when asked Tuesday if this year's quarterback class is worthy of the hype.

More from McDermott: Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., the Bills coach cautioned that even after ending the playoff drought, 'this build is taking time,' and he's excited about the quarterbacks the Bills already have on their roster, AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman.

Star's hidden impact: Advanced stats suggest new Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei hasn't been productive during his last few seasons in Carolina. "Figures lie, and liars figure, OK?" Panthers coach Ron Rivera told Tim Graham at the owners meeting. "He's one of those guys you can't judge" through analytics.

New details on stadium renovations: Team owner Terry Pegula told Vic Carucci on Tuesday the $18 million upgrades, most of which involve the stadium's three club areas, would be completed in time for the 2018 NFL season. As part of the renovations, the Bills are expected to sell the naming rights to the club areas that are named after Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Bills broadcasting legend Van Miller and former Bills punter Paul Maguire.

Jim Kelly thanks fans: Before flying to New York City for Wednesday morning's surgery, Kelly posted a video on his wife's Instagram account thanking fans for their prayers. Kelly made an appearance Sunday in Utica to sign autographs and pose for pictures with a portion of the proceeds going to cancer research.

Owners unanimously approve catch rule: Read Mark Gaughan's story explaining the NFL's simplified standard of completing a reception.

The Gronk effect: A new rule passed Tuesday at the league's meeting seems to have been inspired by Rob Gronkowski's hit on Tre'Davious White.

Baker Maker compared to the Pied Piper: Browns coach Hue Jackson used one of his favorite analogies to describe the Oklahoma quarterback.

Daily Drive Podcast: Brandon Beane not showing his hand to the media about trading up.

