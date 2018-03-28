BANKS, Nelson L., MD

BANKS - Nelson L., Md March 27, 2018. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee McMichen) Banks; loving father of Rebecca (Peter) Jurdjevic, Nicholas and Natalie Banks; adored Papa of Thomas, Benjamin, Alexander, Oliver Jurdjevic, Andrew and Griffin Banks; son of the late Herman and Florence Banks; brother of the late Rosalie "Lee" Arnold; survived by nieces and one nephew. Visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo (enter gates at Delaware Ave. and Delavan. Follow the signs and the white line to the chapel), Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Kaleida Health Foundation (notation: stroke center), 1028 Main St., 4th floor, Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.