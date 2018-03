ARMSTRONG, Gertie L. (Lewis)

ARMSTRONG - Gertie L. (nee Lewis)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 25, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 185 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, on Friday from 12-1PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com