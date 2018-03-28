Share this article

Area colleges (March 29)

| Published

Area colleges

Wednesday’s results

BASEBALL

Medaille at D’Youville (2), ppd.

Hilbert at Penn State-Behrend (2), ppd.

SOFTBALL

Cleveland State 3-0, Niagara 2-9

N (8-17): Game 2: Kelsey Harrigan 2-4, 2B, 4 BRI; Jennifer Timm 2-4, run, 3 RBI

St. Bonaventure 4-7, Canisius 3-2, first game 8 innings

SB: Game 1: Grace Perechinsky 2 RBI

C: Game 1: Morgan Altman 2-4, run, RBI

SB (8-14): Game 2: Olivia Golay 4-4, 2B, RBI; Alexandra Deal 3-3, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, RBI

C: (3-20): Game 2: Molly McGuire 2-3, RBI

Penn State-Behrend at Medaille (2), ppd.

Hilbert at Pitt-Bradford (2), ppd.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Wells 18, Medaille 6

Morrisville State 9, Hilbert 5

H (2-3): Marc O’Neill 2g, Jimmy Duffy 2g

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Virginia 18, Canisius 8

C (4-5): Jen Reininger 3g-a

SUNY Poly 19, Hilbert 4

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State-Behrend 27-25-25, D’Youville 25-20-23

D (6-15): Pat Stroh 14 kills, 8 digs

