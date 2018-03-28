Area colleges (March 29)
Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Medaille at D’Youville (2), ppd.
Hilbert at Penn State-Behrend (2), ppd.
SOFTBALL
Cleveland State 3-0, Niagara 2-9
N (8-17): Game 2: Kelsey Harrigan 2-4, 2B, 4 BRI; Jennifer Timm 2-4, run, 3 RBI
St. Bonaventure 4-7, Canisius 3-2, first game 8 innings
SB: Game 1: Grace Perechinsky 2 RBI
C: Game 1: Morgan Altman 2-4, run, RBI
SB (8-14): Game 2: Olivia Golay 4-4, 2B, RBI; Alexandra Deal 3-3, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, RBI
C: (3-20): Game 2: Molly McGuire 2-3, RBI
Penn State-Behrend at Medaille (2), ppd.
Hilbert at Pitt-Bradford (2), ppd.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Wells 18, Medaille 6
Morrisville State 9, Hilbert 5
H (2-3): Marc O’Neill 2g, Jimmy Duffy 2g
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Virginia 18, Canisius 8
C (4-5): Jen Reininger 3g-a
SUNY Poly 19, Hilbert 4
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State-Behrend 27-25-25, D’Youville 25-20-23
D (6-15): Pat Stroh 14 kills, 8 digs
