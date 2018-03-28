Alternative Buffalo announces Kerfuffle lineup

AWOLNATION, Matt & Kim and Robert Delong are some of the familiar names headed to Alternative Buffalo’s day-long outdoor music event called Kerfuffle.

The concert is set for 1:45 p.m. June 16 at Canalside and also includes musical acts Family of the Year, Mainland, Mansionair and Manchester Orchestra with more bands to be announced by Alt Buffalo, radio station 107.7/104.7 FM.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. for the all-ages show that goes on rain or shine.

Tickets are $35 general admission and $50 premium view and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 via AlternativeBuffalo.com. A limited number of #AltFamily VIP tickets will also be sold.

“This year is a milestone, as Kerfuffle, the little idea to bring Alternative Music to the diehard music fans of Buffalo, is back for a fifth year," said Alternative Buffalo Program Director Nik Rivers in a press release.

"We are excited to return to the Buffalo waterfront for a day-long musical experience for all of the members of the #AltFamily to enjoy! It’s going to be another incredible day filled with amazing music from a great line up of both established, and up and coming alternative artists, once again bringing their talents to Buffalo.”

Kerfuffle began in 2014 and was an immediate success. It has expanded to include an indoor holiday version called The Kerfuffle Before Christmas. Robert Delong becomes the first artist to hit an Alt Buffalo "triple" with performances at Kerfuffle, the Kerfuffle Before Christmas and the Alt Buffalo birthday party. AWOLNATION previously performed at the 2016 summer event; Matt & Kim played the 2015 Kerfuffle Before Christmas.

