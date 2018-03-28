Abandoned gowns for sale up to 75 percent off at Alfred Angelo

On your marks, brides. More than 600 designer gowns will be up for grabs next week.

A store full of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and evening gowns have been sitting in the former Alfred Angelo Bridal store at 1010 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda since the company filed for liquidation in bankruptcy court in July. Now, the owner of the plaza is clearing them all out with a two-day sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 and 8, or until the gowns are gone.

Gowns will be marked 60 percent off their retail price Saturday and 75 percent off Sunday. The store will accept cash or credit only and all sales are final.