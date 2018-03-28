Annual Easter event gets the ax in Cheektowaga

The Hippity Hop Chocolate Stop, a community event for residents of Cheektowaga, will not happen this season after years of doling out free Easter treats to children.

The decision to cut the annual chocolate giveaway was made by the Youth and Recreational Services Department, said Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

"The event cost us $3,000, and we have to cut spending," Benczkowski said. "We also had a DJ and a balloon guy."

As it turned out, the town offered two other Easter-themed events: Bunny Bingo and Brunch with the Easter Bunny, said Benczkowski.

"I left it all up to the department heads," said Benczkowski. "We looked at Christmas and Easter events. We're sorry it went."

It was suggested that the money saved be put toward Christmas tree lights, the supervisor said.