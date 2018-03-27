Wilson woman admits stealing uncle's coin collection, antique gun

Tera L. Martin of Wilson pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court Tuesday to stealing her uncle's antique coin collection and a vintage .32-caliber revolver.

Martin, 38, of Seminary Street, admitted to third-degree burglary and was ordered to repay $12,849 to her uncle. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. assigned her to the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment. That gives her two years to beat her drug problems.

If Martin fails to do so, she risks up to seven years in prison. But if she succeeds, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail time.

The theft occurred Oct. 20, 2016 on Riverview Drive in Wilson, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said.