Who makes Buffalo's best kielbasa? Find out on Dyngus Day

Someone stole your kiszka? Let them have it, there's something better waiting at the Broadway Market.

Western New York sausage makers will go head to head on Dyngus Day at Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest to find out who makes the city's best Polish sausage.

Wholesale and commercial sausage makers will compete against one another Monday to find the tastiest and most well-presented fresh, smoked, holiday and nontraditional kielbasa.

Home chefs will battle it out, too, with their homemade traditional fresh, smoked and nontraditional Polish sausage. Along with bragging rights, winners in the homemade category will receive a gift basket of "Polish cheer."

A panel of local celebrity judges will conduct a blind tasting to determine the winners. Attendees at the event, which is free and open to the public, may purchase tickets for commercial kielbasa tastings for 50 cents each and will receive a ballot to vote for the People's Choice winner.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. April 2 at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. During the contest, there will be a Polish Beer Bar, which will remain open until 6 p.m.

Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest is sponsored by Fillmore District Council Member David A. Franczyk.