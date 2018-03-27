West Herr remains No. 22 among largest auto dealer groups

West Herr Automotive Group's ranking among the nation's largest automotive dealers groups stayed in neutral last year.

West Herr was No. 22, the same as the previous year, on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealer groups.

The dealer groups were ranked based on how many new retail vehicles they sold in 2017. West Herr's total was 30,900, up about 5 percent from a year earlier, at its 22 dealerships.

Automotive News said West Herr also sold 21,330 used vehicles in 2017, and had revenues across all of its departments of $1.92 billion. The dealer group is led by president Scott Bieler. AutoNation remained No. 1 on the list, followed by Penske Automotive Group.

Some other dealer groups with Buffalo Niagara connections also made the list.

Lithia Motors remained No. 4, with 167,146 new retail vehicles sold. The Oregon-based, publicly traded company bought Ray Laks Honda and Acura earlier this year, giving Lithia its first presence in the region.

Lithia's results were based on sales at 112 dealerships, but the expansion-minded dealer group has continued to grow this year, as it acquires locations in the Eastern United States.

Albany-based Lia Auto Group, which owns Lia Honda in Clarence, was No. 48. It sold 19,201 new retail units at 21 dealerships. The dealer group moved up from No. 59 based on 2016 figures.

Zeigler Auto Group, which is based in Michigan, was No. 62, selling 15,090 new retail vehicles. Its ranking the year before was No. 64. Zeigler recently sold a Honda dealership in Amherst to Northtown Automotive Cos.