TUCKER, Paul A.

TUCKER - Paul A. It is with great sadness that the family of Paul A. Tucker announces his passing on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the age of 70 years. Paul will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Jenny (nee Austin), and his children Nathan (Joan), Lyle, Jonathan, and Cristina. Paul will also be fondly remembered by his grandson, Zander and by his brothers David and Ronald. Paul was predeceased by his sister Diane. A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138. Family will receive visitors at Noon. Interment will follow in the family plot at Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Paul can be made to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, Missouri 64114.