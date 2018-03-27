Town of Niagara to acquire, clean up Military Road eyesore

The Town of Niagara plans to acquire a former tire store and gas station on Military Road and clean up environmental contamination before putting the property on the market for commercial reuse.

The property at 4435 Military Road, long owned by Lewiston attorney Paul A. Grenga, is currently on the Niagara County tax foreclosure list, after many years in which the county had resisted foreclosing on brownfields. However, County Treasurer Kyle R. Andrews said the town is expected to take over the site.

"It's in a very visible location along Military Road, so we can have high reuse potential," said Amy E. Fisk, president of the Niagara County Brownfield Development Corp., which granted the town $325,000 for the cleanup Tuesday.

"It's obviously a gigantic eyesore in the town," Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said.

He added that he's already been contacted by potential buyers.

Fisk said the cleanup of the 1.2-acre site will include demolition of a vacant 8,900-square-foot building, which contains asbestos. Plans also call for removal of contaminated fill, some of it showing what she called "slightly elevated radiation levels," which is now covered by pavement.