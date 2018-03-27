'This build is taking time,' McDermott says of Bills' offseason

ORLANDO, Fla. – As happy as Sean McDermott says he is about what the Buffalo Bills have done in free agency and as thrilled as he sounds about their plans for next month's NFL Draft, the coach also wants to temper expectations for the team.

"This build is taking time," McDermott said Tuesday during the NFL Meeting's annual coaches breakfast with the media. "Look, we all wish we could snap our fingers and be there yesterday, but this is a process, as you've heard me say a number of times. So I like what we did in free agency with the acquisition of (defensive tackle) Star (Lotulelei) and the different players we were able to not only sign but also re-sign – the players like Ramon Humber and the guys like that that were Bills a year ago and helped us establish some of this foundation."

McDermott is spending his first full offseason working with General Manager Brandon Beane, who wasn't hired until after last year's draft.

The two worked together for six years with the Carolina Panthers, when McDermott was their defensive coordinator and Beane was a front-office executive.

"We are very much aligned and on the same page," McDermott said. "We get along well, which is kind of a sidebar, but it makes the work part of it that much easier. We do have disagreements, but at the same time, any healthy conversation has some disagreements at times in any healthy relationship.

"At the end of the day, we're trying to put the best player or players on this football team to help us moving forward. And I'm confident in Brandon and his staff. They've done a great job through free agency, the work's been done. And I felt like we took a step forward with what we were able to add in free agency and now, going into the draft process, you see the work that all the scouts have put in. And it's been phenomenal. We were out in the fall and they were out doing their thing and they've come back with really solid information and I feel like we're positioned well in the draft to come out with good football players."