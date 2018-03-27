SPINK, Irene K.

SPINK - Irene K. 89, of Buffalo, formerly of Cheektowaga, passed away March 23, 2018 at Buffalo General Hospital. She was born on September 18, 1928 in Buffalo to the late Alfred and Hattie (Paschka) Kramer. Irene was predeceased by her husband; Richard M. Spink; son-in-law Charles Summers; sister Ethel Giordano; brothers Raymond, Albert and Frederick Kramer. Irene was a charter member of the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association where she was also the secretary for 40 years. She was a loving mother to all her children. She is survived by her children, James (Cathy) Spink, Becky Jo Summers, Robert (Sharon) Spink, Walter (Jo Jo) Spink, LuAnn Spink, Greg (Beth) Spink and Richard Spink II; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. All are welcome to call on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 4-8PM at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. A 10:00AM Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 29th at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western NY Gas & Steam Engine Association, PO Box 75, Alexander, NY 14005. For more information please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence, please visit us online at

