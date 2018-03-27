SMITH, Csilla (Puskas)

March 24, 2018. Beloved wife of Stephen; dear mother of Frank; sister of Al, Attila and the late Csaba and Ildico Puskas; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 3-6:45 PM, where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.