Sean McDermott: Trade talks are happening; 'game-changing players available early in draft'

Bills coach Sean McDermott met with members of the media Tuesday morning at the annual coaches breakfast at the league meetings in Orlando.

Here are some excerpts of what he had to say:

On potential trades: Conversations with GM Brandon Beane are happening this week at meetings about possible draft trades. McDermott said he has been in meetings in Orlando and has seen GMs and coaches from other clubs looking at "trade charts." On Monday, Beane said regarding potential trades: “I’m not locked in that I would or I wouldn’t trade up, but we will do anything we can to make this team better."

On the hype surrounding this year's draft class and whether it matches the quality of the players: "It does ... I’m still in the evaluation process but I can say there are some game-changing players available that will go early in the draft.” He says there are quarterbacks among those "game-changing players."

On the current QB situation: "I'm excited about AJ [McCarron] & Nate [Peterman], I really am." He said in an ideal world that would be "great competition."

On Peterman: He has "worked with some (QB gurus) outside the building" and is "anxious to see the jump he'll make in his sophomore season."

On Tyrod Taylor: “Tyrod Taylor will always be one of my favorites. He’s a really good person and really good football player. I have nothing but respect and love for him. ... He is a class act in every sense of the word."

On being able to throw the ball downfield: "League is a drop-back league." Said the ability of a QB to drop back and throw is important, "something he's committed to."

On expectations after making the playoffs: He echoed what he said at the scouting combine, saying the Bills were a team with a lot of work to do and were still building. "Every year is a new year. Every team is a new team ... Every culture is a little bit different because it's made up of people."

On Zay Jones' situation following his arrest: "Look, at the end of the day, it's an unfortunate situation and somewhat disappointing. But it's a situation to me that we can all take something from and learn from it." Beane said Monday that Jones would not face team discipline; McDermott reaffirmed the organization's stance. No charges were filed against Jones.