SCHREIBER - Bruce M. March 23, 2018, age 61, of Tonawanda. Brother of Kenneth M. Schreiber, Jr. Celebration of Life from 2-8 PM Saturday at Ken's home at 186 Young Street, Tonawanda. Memorials to Salem United Church of Christ, Tonawanda, are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com.