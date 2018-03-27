SACCOMANNO, Joseph

SACCOMANNO - Joseph Of West Seneca, NY. March 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Fulco). Dearest father of Marie (Joseph) Hoestermann, John, Thomas and Michael Saccomanno. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Patrick and Abigail Hoestermann and Joseph Saccomanno. Dear brother of the late Frank (Mary) Saccomanno. Friends received Tuesday at Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where a prayer service will be held Wednesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS Association of Upstate NY Chapter. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com