Sabres send Justin Bailey back to Amerks

Justin Bailey will get to play in Rochester rather than watch in Buffalo. The Sabres have sent the forward back to the Amerks.

Bailey played in five games, scoring once, after being recalled from Rochester for the March 10 game against Vegas. He was scratched in the last three.

Bailey was in Buffalo on an emergency recall. Because the Sabres had enough healthy players the past three games, they would have needed a regular recall to dress the 22-year-old. Teams have just four following the trade deadline, and the Sabres didn't want to burn one.

With center Casey Mittelstadt joining the Sabres, they were free to send Bailey back. Bailey has three goals and four points in 12 games with Buffalo. He has six goals and 11 points in 28 games with Rochester.