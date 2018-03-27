Reporters' Notebook: March 27, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to photographer Edward Steichen, born on this date in 1879, “Every 10 years a man should give himself a good kick in the pants.”

HOW IT’S DONE – Members of the Buffalo/Niagara Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will have a round-robin program of demonstrations when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville.

Members will show how to make a “Quilt as You Go Sew and Flip” quilt, how to create fabric wreaths with a serger, how to emboss velvet fabric and how to use the Prym tool to make fabric-covered buttons. Guest are welcome. For more info, email Susan Perry at sjperry10@roadrunner.com or visit buffaloasg.weebly.com.

RIGHT-HAND MAN – Gen. Robert E. Lee’s aide-de-camp from 1862 to 1865, Lt. Col. Charles Marshall, will be brought to life by Henry Pogodzinski at this month’s Civil War series presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Lucy Bensley Center, 23 N. Buffalo St., Springville. Pogodzinski portrayed a Civil War medical steward last September.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be awarded. For more info, call Tom Place at 957-2740 or Jolene Hawkins at 592-0094.

HAPPY DAYS – Historian Mark Janik will present a program on the Crystal Beach amusement park, complete with photographs, at the next meeting of the West Seneca Historical Society and Museum at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. The public is welcome. Donation is $5.

CHURCH NOTE – The West Seneca Community of Churches will host a special Good Friday service, “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” from noon to 3 p.m. Friday in Covenant United Methodist Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca.

Participating clergy include Jim Furey, Jason Drapeau, Roger Griffiths, Tom Dalbo, Ed Ihle, Phil Cunningham, Dennis Krueger and Renee Engels. All are welcome. Those attending are free to come and go at any time during the service. For more info, call 864-2989.

PASS THE PIEROGI – Good Friday is the deadline to place orders in the latest pierogi sale by St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 12 Embly Place at Walden Avenue, Lancaster. Cost is $12 a dozen for cheese, kraut or potato pierogi. Call 683-0313.

SCHOOL BELL – Buffalo’s Enterprise Charter School, 275 Oak St., will hold its annual student placement lottery for kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2018-19 school year at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Kindergarten children in Buffalo must be 5 years old by Dec. 31 to be eligible. Students from most suburban districts must be 5 by Dec. 1.

Applications are available by calling 855-2114, ext. 9000, or visiting Enterprisecharter.org. Applications will continue to be accepted throughout the year.

READY TO HELP – The Amherst Youth Consortium recently recognized 69 student members for their volunteer service and leadership, which resulted in nearly 4,200 volunteer hours during the past year.

The AYC has taken part in programs that include the New Beginnings Food Pantry, Project Sticker Shock, the Amherst Warm Clothing Project for Children, Amherst Youth & Recreation Winter Fest, the Amherst Senior Center Community Garden, Habitat for Humanity and the Special Olympics-Western Region.

Those honored included: Catherine Angiers, Alex Bakshi, Cameron Bernier, Chloe Berti, Joshua Bloom, David Bubb, Saloni Chadha, Arunabh Chaudhuri, Bayleigh DesRosiers, Jenna DiLiberta, Sydney Donovan, William Elliott, Sam Erwin, Andrew Ferenczy, Julia Gerard, Grace Glauber, Abby Hinkley, Anupama Iyer, Sean Keenan, Chaewon Kim, Devi Krishna, Elis Kulka, Miranda Lefebvre, Samantha Liska, Julia Maines, Francis Masi, Jr., Elaina Meyer, Richard Miller, Dina Miqdadi, Aditya Nair, Sumitra Pandit, Abby Paquet, Noah Paquet, Maria Patti, Nina Raj, Mirabel Saakyan, Matthew Seyse, Elisabeth Sidorski, Nisha Simiote, Timothy Spengler, Nick Stanford, Emma Steadman, Benjamin Terhaar, Lauren Terry, Luke Terry, Daniel Thomeer, Vanshika Tomar, Pakhi Tripathi, Paloma Tripathi, Jennifer Tzetzo, Kaya Umar, Kiley Weber, Becca Weiss, Stephen Weiss, Jessica Wilk, Cameron Williams, Connor Williams and Jillian Wojtkowski.

The 2017 Presidential Volunteer Service Awards were earned by Olivia Bakshi, Maygha Chaudhuri, Daya Iyer, Nicholas Lazarov, Joshua Seyse, Ginger Wang, Sarah Crawford, Josh DiLiberta, Megha Pratapwar, Supriya Pandit and Stephanie Terhaar.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kelly Smith Derthick, Katie Carney, Terry Pegula, Morgan Graham, Trudy Stern, Joel Feroleto, Idamae Klipfel, Lori Enser, Sister Mary Andrew Wiercinski, Tom Evers, Rose Valvo, Ryann Foster, Toby Abramo, Jeff Biddle, Julien Fontaneda, Jack Giordano, Bonnie Lawrence, Marcia Frasier, Karen Farry, Frank Pagano, Adele Dziadaszek, Jennifer O’Neil, Daniel Brzozowski, Rosalie Monte and Paul Morris.

