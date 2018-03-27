RAMBACK, Frances S.

RAMBACK - Frances S. (nee Brogan)

Passed away on March 25, 2018. Beloved wife of late Raymond Ramback. Dear mother of Patrick (late Sharon), Raymond (Debra), Johnny (Shirley), Karen (late James Udrea - late John Tirado) Udrea, Mary Ramback, Shirley (Robert) Gilson, Gloria (James Blatt) Ramback, Daniel (Tracy) and Donna (Lou Fabrizi) Block. Loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 21. Daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Roach) Brogan. Sister of Mary Doris (late Cyril) Boquard, Margaret (late Jess) Boyles, late Patrick (late Shirley) Brogan, late James (late Betty) Brogan,

late Sy (late Mary) Brogan and late Renee (late Robert) Hoyt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 am at St. Teresa's Church. Please assemble at church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit online register book at www.CANNANFH.com