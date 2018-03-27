PUSATERI, Gregory A.

PUSATERI - Gregory A. Unexpectedly March 24, 2018 at the age of 32; beloved son of Anne C. (nee Higby) Pusateri and Robert G. (Sharon) Pusateri; dear brother of James (Erin) Pusateri, Jerid Williams, Robert (fiance;e Leah) Pusateri, Scott (Nicole) Pusateri, and Erin Williams; devoted uncle of seven nieces and nephews; grandson of George W. (late Grace) Pusateri and the late Barbara G. Seamans; dear nephew of Barbara (Charlie) Sherman and George Pusateri; also survived by many loving friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 2 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Service Thursday at 11:30 AM at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnet Avenue, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge, PO Box 249, Ozark, MO 65721 or Samaritan's Purse International Relief, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com