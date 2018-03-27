Report: Bona's Mark Schmidt won't be leaving for Pitt

Mark Schmidt of St. Bonaventure is no longer being courted for the men's basketball coaching position at Pitt, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman reported that Schmidt "has elected" to remain on St. Bonaventure, which leaves it unclear as to whether he was offered the Pitt job.

UB's Nate Oats also had been mentioned as a potential candidate at Pitt, but he told Jerry Sullivan of The News on Saturday that "There's nothing going on. Right now, I'm happy to be the Bulls coach. We got a great roster coming back and like I said last week, it'd have to be life-altering and there's nothing going on right now, as far as that goes."

Goodman also reports that Oats is no longer a candidate at Pitt.

Bona Athletic Director Tim Kenney told The News Friday that a representative for Schmidt had informed the school of Pitt's interest in the coach. Schmidt was interviewed for the position.

Bona and Schmidt reached a contract extension through 2021-22 in August of 2016, but contracts offer buyout clauses that enable coaches to take another job at a price (typically reimbursed by the hiring school). Kenney told The News at the Atlantic 10 Tournament earlier this month that he recognized Schmidt could attract interest and Bona would do what it could to retain him.

"We're always prepared for his name to come up because of the great job he's done here," Kenney said. "He's part of the fabric of St. Bonaventure. What he's been able to do here has been incredible. We've been in touch with his representation. We want to keep him. We want him at St. Bonaventure for the rest of his career, and we're going to do everything we can to keep him."

Schmidt guided Bona to a 26-8 record this season, breaking the school record of 25 victories that had stood since 1969-70. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his name also linked to the Xavier job if Louisville hires Musketeers coach Chris Mack. Schmidt and Mack both served as Xavier assistants under Skip Prosser before Schmidt left to coach Robert Morris.

Pitt is seeking to replace Kevin Stallings, who was fired March 8 after two seasons and a 24-41 record. The Panthers were winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season and have had multiple players request their releases from the school in the wake of the Stallings dismissal.