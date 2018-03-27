Orchard Park Central looking for more state aid

Orchard Park Central School District officials are hopeful the state budget, due to be passed by the end of this week, will increase school aid.

The district would have seen a drop of $237,000 in state aid under the governor's proposal, Jeffrey Petrus, assistant superintendent for business, told School Board members Tuesday.

The tax levy will stay under the tax cap of 4.27 percent, he said.

The district would take a little more out of fund balance to stay under the cap if state aid does not increase enough, he said.

Petrus said current programs and class sizes will be maintained under next year's proposed $102.07 million budget. Teaching staff would be cut by 10.8 full-time equivalent positions, while other staff would drop by seven, due to decreasing enrollment and program needs, he said.