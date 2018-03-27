One Falls man goes to prison on gun charge; another pleads guilty

A man who was caught with an unregistered handgun after a Niagara Falls traffic stop was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III imposed the time on Albert Torres-Roman, 23, of Falls Street, a second-time felon who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He had a loaded .38-caliber pistol when he was stopped Sept. 4 near 19th Street and Pine Avenue.

In another Niagara Falls case Tuesday, Delanio M. Phelps, 23, of Cleveland Avenue, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Torres-Roman, and faces sentencing May 15 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Prosecutors said Phelps had a stolen handgun in his vehicle when police investigated a July 25 accident in Lewiston.