Niagara Falls Water Board approves sewage sludge disposal deal

Sludge from the Niagara Falls sewage treatment plant will be landfilled at Modern Disposal in Lewiston for the next three years.

The Niagara Falls Water Board last week approved a $1.43 million contract with Modern, which will last through March 2021.

The sludge formerly was taken to the Republic Services landfill in Niagara Falls.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order imposed in the wake of last summer's "black water" incident required the board to improve treatment processes to avoid sludge buildup.

The DEC ordered more rapid and thorough elimination of stored solids to reduce storage in the plant.

Also, the Water Board hired Visone Construction Co. to replace a waterline on Buffalo Avenue between 91st and 102nd streets. The Depew company received a $464,828 contract.