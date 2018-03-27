MURPHY, Patricia A. (Filbert)

MURPHY - Patricia A.

(nee Filbert)

Of Lockport, NY, March 25, 2018; beloved wife of David L. Murphy; dear mother of Gary (Karen), Ray, Mark (Vicki), Lynn M. and Robert J. Garcia, Nancy Hartman, Theresa "Terry" (Timothy) Schmidt, David Murphy Jr. and Peggy Murphy; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ruth Schraft and Alice Hitchcock; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday, 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., at Stahley Rd., Swormville, Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Pius X Church Ladies of Charity, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068 are preferred. Share your condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com