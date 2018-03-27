McDermott 'excited about AJ and Nate'

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills are expected to draft a quarterback next month, probably with their first pick and possibly with a top-five choice if they trade their way into that spot.

However, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday he was happy with the two players he currently has at the position: recently acquired veteran AJ McCarron and second-year pro Nathan Peterman.

"I'm excited about AJ and Nate, I really am," McDermott said during the NFL Meeting's annual coaches breakfast with the media. "Nate, coming off of his rookie season, I think sounds like he's had a good offseason to this point. He's invested in himself and has worked with some (QB gurus) outside of the building, which has been good in terms of guys meeting some of those quarterback-type guys out there.

"So I'm anxious to see the jump that he'll make in his sophomore season. And then you look at AJ and what he's been able to do. He's a guy that we looked at every single throw in his NFL career. You look at his resume over the years at college and then in the pros. (He) had a chance to win a big-time playoff game in Cincinnati against a good defense there, so we're just anxious to get in there and get started."

McDermott sounded confident in Peterman's ability to make a strong comeback from the five interceptions he threw in the first half of his first NFL start last season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"At the end of the day, you're the quarterback and as a leader they all fall on you," the coach said. "But at the same time, there is a shared part of that that goes to the different positions that were involved. And then, also, it comes back to me. That's the part we learn from and that's the part that'll make us stronger as we go forward."

The first thing that jumps out to McDermott about McCarron is his winning history as a starter.

"When you look at his resume, he's a player that's won a large number of games when given the chance to start," McDermott said. "You go back to his high school career, then you look at his college career (at Alabama) and then what opportunities he did have at the pro level. He's had success in all three markers, so there's a highly competitive person in there and also a leader.

"So when you start to evaluate the DNA that we're looking for, those are all good qualities. The rest will take care of itself in due time."