Jamestown police released this image of a suspect in a gas station robbery early Tuesday. (Jamestown Police Department)

Man with bandanna and silver revolver holds up Jamestown gas station

A man with a bandanna over his face and armed with a silver revolver held up the Kwik Fill gas station at 1617 W. Third St. shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jamestown police said.

A clerk handed over cash and the robber fled, heading west toward Kenmore Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Jamestown police at 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 App.

