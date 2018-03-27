Man says priest Richard Judd molested him

Fifteen years ago, when a man publicly accused the Rev. Richard P. Judd of sexually abusing him as a child, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo wouldn't answer questions about the preist, according to the Niagara Gazette.

Now Judd's accuser is happy that the diocese included Judd on a list of 42 priests who had credible allegations of sexual abuse against them.

The man, identified by the Gazette as Nick D'Amico, told the newspaper that Judd abused him when he was a student at an elementary school in the summer of 1975.

The man first went public with the allegations in 2002, according to the Gazette. Judd was one of 42 priests whose names were released by the Buffalo diocese on March 20.

Judd, who died in 1988, according to the diocese, was associate pastor at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus in Niagara Falls in 1975 and was assigned to St. Teresa's in Buffalo in 1976, according to diocesan records. From 1977 to 1983, he was assigned to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Buffalo. After a stint at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence, Judd was assigned to the former St. Mary's Manor nursing home in Niagara Falls until his death.

Related: At least 53 Buffalo area priests publicly linked to sex allegations