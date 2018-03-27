Barricaded man taken into custody, shelter in place in Lewiston lifted

Law enforcement forced their way into a Village of Lewiston home in which a 34-year-old man had barricaded himself Tuesday morning for several hours and took him into custody, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested and is expected to be evaluated at a hospital, police said. Neither he nor officers were injured during the five-hour standoff. No shots were fired.

"It was the best outcome we could hope for," Previte said.

The man, who is expected to face criminal charges related to the incident, is believed to be a military veteran who may be suffering from mental health issues, Previte said.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office had asked Village of Lewiston residents who live near Plain, Center and Cayuga streets and Niagara and South Fourth streets to shelter in place as dozens of law enforcement officers, including Lewiston police, the State Police negotiation team and the Niagara County Sheriff's emergency response team were on the scene.

"All residents in the area are requested to stay inside your homes," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Police did not give an exact address, but they said the situation took place at a building in the 400 block of Plain Street. The rest of the apartment building had been evacuated, police said.

The incident started with a 911 hangup call at 7:50 a.m., police said.

When police arrived they found the man's parents outside, Previte said. The man refused to come out for several hours.

Police made multiple efforts to communicate with him, including throwing him a "drop phone."

"We were trying to get a hold of him on his phone but we were unsuccessful," Previte said.

Officers eventually used a flash bang device as they entered the man's home and took him into custody.

The man was not armed and no shots were fired by either him or law enforcement, Previte said.

"He was not discovered with a weapon. There was nothing in the home that concerned us," Previte said.