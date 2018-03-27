MADONIA, Carrie

MADONIA - Carrie March 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Mario Madonia; dear mother of Gerald N. Madonia, Frank Madonia, Rose Marie (Peter) Barone; grandmother of Angela (John) Targia and Christina (Chris) Heim; great-grandmother of Michael, Andrew and Christian; sister of the late Salvatore, Biaggio Madonia; friends may call Tuesday 4-8PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great RC Church at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Autism Awareness. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com