LYNCH, Geraldine (McCarthy)

Lynch - Geraldine (nee McCarthy) Of Royse City, TX, passed away March 23, 2018, at the age of 93. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1305 Damascus Rd., Rockwall, TX 75087. Interment will follow at 1:00PM at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3900 Rowlett Rd., Rowlett, TX 75088. A gathering will be held for family and friends Monday, March 26, 2018, at Rest Haven Funeral Home - Royse City Location from 6:00 to 8:00PM.