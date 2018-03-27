LODICK, Michael

LODICK - Michael March 23, 2018. Beloved husband of Elaine "Gretchen" (nee Barnett) Lodick; loving father of Michael Francis, Anne, and Emily Lodick; loving brother of Susan Constantino and the late George Lodick; nephew of Mary Frankino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the New Phoenix Theater or The Subversive Theater. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com