Lipsitz re-elected labor federation president

Richard Lipsitz Jr. of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was re-elected to a three-year term as president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

The federation is an umbrella group representing 165 affiliated unions and more than 140,000 union members in the region.

Also re-elected were Florence Tripi, of CSEA, as vice president, and Michael Deely, of New York State United Teachers, as secretary. The voting took place on Saturday at the labor federation's annual meeting in Amherst.