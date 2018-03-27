LICATA, John

LICATA - John Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully at age 62 on March 26, 2018 at Niagara Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Born in Niagara Falls, he was the loving son of the late Agatino W. and Beatrice M. (Adriatico) Licata; beloved brother of Diana (Michael, NFPD Ret.) Kachurek and Samuel Licata; cherished uncle of Sara Kachurek, Matthew Licata, Natalie Licata, Jessica Zortman; also survived by his dear aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. John was a talented tile and stone mason, as well as a longtime member of Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 2. He had a tireless work ethic and was a true craftsman. His work is proudly displayed in local businesses and residences throughout Western New York and beyond. Above all, John would do anything for anybody and always had a funny story to tell. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 27 from 4 - 8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls. John's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. in Holy Family Parish at Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Interment will be held privately for the family in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice or Holy Family Parish. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.