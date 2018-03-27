Letter: Cartoon critical of Democrat? Was Zyglis’ identity stolen?
Cartoon critical of Democrat? Was Zyglis’ identity stolen?
I would like to alert The News that someone has stolen Adam Zyglis’ identity and is using his name and forging his drawing style.
On March 16, there was a cartoon published under Zyglis’ name that was critical of a Democrat. As any regular reader of The News knows, this could not have been drawn by Zyglis.
I suggest an immediate investigation as to how this could have happened.
As we all know, identity theft is a common problem these days and it certainly appears that Zyglis has been a victim.
David Bellman
Amherst
Share this article