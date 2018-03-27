Jim Kelly records video message to thank fans in advance of his surgery
Jim Kelly has arrived in New York City for Wednesday morning's surgery and recorded a message before his flight to thank fans for their prayers. The video was posted on wife Jill's Instagram account.
Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer had returned.
The long and complicated surgery involves the removal of part of Kelly's upper jaw and a segment of his palate. Using a technique called microvascular reconstruction, doctors plan to take a portion of the fibula from one of Kelly's legs — along with attached soft tissue and blood vessels — and insert it in his upper jaw.
Just arrived in NYC. Surgery tomorrow morning. Although this is overwhelming, we are comforted and strengthen by your love, support, and prayers. God is good...whether we walk through the valley or celebrate on the mountain top. He never changes! He is always faithful! Thank you for praying! We love and appreciate you! Exodus 14:14
Jim Kelly vows to win latest cancer battle, to undergo reconstructive jaw surgery
