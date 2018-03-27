Share this article

Jim Kelly is facing another battle with cancer. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Jim Kelly records video message to thank fans in advance of his surgery

Jim Kelly has arrived in New York City for Wednesday morning's surgery and recorded a message before his flight to thank fans for their prayers. The video was posted on wife Jill's Instagram account.

Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer had returned.

The long and complicated surgery involves the removal of part of Kelly's upper jaw and a segment of his palate. Using a technique called microvascular reconstruction, doctors plan to take a portion of the fibula from one of Kelly's legs — along with attached soft tissue and blood vessels — and insert it in his upper jaw.

 

