Jeff Miers' Playlist: Jack White, Angelique Kidjo, PJ Morton

Angelique Kidjo, "Born Under Punches"

The African singer celebrates Talking Heads' "Remain in Light" album by taking it back to its primary rhythmic influences. Full album drops June 8.

Jack White, "Boarding House Reach"

The early reviews for White's latest have been unkind, but the broad stylistic variety being criticized is what makes "Boarding House Reach" his deepest work.

PJ Morton, "Gumbo"

How I missed this when it first came out last year, I'm not sure. This is one of the funkiest, most soulful R&B albums I've heard in ages.

Toundra, "Cobra"

This Spanish instrumental outfit creates dramatic, multi-textured pieces with the arc and sweep of progressive rock and the muscle of metal.

Miles Davis and John Coltrane, "The Final Tour: The Bootleg series Vol. 6"

Coltrane had already split Miles' band prior to this tour, but was talked into the 1960 European go-round by his one-time mentor. The band is on fire, but Coltrane's playing is transcendent.