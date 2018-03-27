HEFFLER, Richard D.

HEFFLER - Richard D. Of Sanborn, NY, passed away March 24, 2018. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 29, 1942, the son of the late Richard H. and Regina L. (Kolivosky) Heffler. Mr. Heffler was employed as a Quality Assurance Lab Manager for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 35 years until his retirement, where afterwards he enjoyed traveling to deliver Golf Carts nationwide for the PGA tours. He was a member of the LaSalle Sportsman's Club and an Exempt Member at the Sanborn Volunteer Fire Co. Mr. Heffler was the husband of Karen J. (Channell) Heffler; father of Michael (Diana), Kevin (Kimberly), Andrea and the late Christopher S. Heffler; also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brothers, James (Donna), David (Diane) and Raymond (Sandy) Heffler, 17 nieces and nephews and his faithful canine companion Lily. Family will be present on Wednesday from 4-7:30 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road SANBORN, NY, where services will be held at 7:30 PM. Memorials in his name may be made to Niagara Hospice. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com