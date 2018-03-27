Greenway to fund playgrounds in two Niagara Falls parks

Playgrounds will be added to two city parks in Niagara Falls with Niagara River Greenway funding approved Tuesday by the committee that controls Greenway money in Niagara County.

The Host Communities Standing Committee approved $200,000 each for 91st Street Park and Jayne Park on Cayuga Island.

The city is paying $50,000 toward each project. Both projects include two children's play areas geared to specific age groups. Kompan Playgrounds is creating the plans for the playgrounds, and city officials hope the projects will be completed this year.

The city has earmarked $500,000 for a Buffalo Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project, which will include a connection between the two parks by means of a bicycle lane on Buffalo Avenue, the city's Greenway application said.