GARTZ, Cheryl M. (Green)

March 25, 2018 of Buffalo, NY; beloved wife of Martin D.; dear mother of Martin A. and Scott D. Gartz; sister of Deborah Clark, Allen (Rebecca) Green and the late Karen (Phillip) Upwright; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 where services will follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.