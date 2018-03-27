BuffaloNews.com
The Annual Books for Kids Campaign kicks off
Tim Bartels enjoys a book while sitting on a colorful rug during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Salvation Army Major Thomas Applin speaks during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kids and adults gather for the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff at the Salvation Army in Buffalo Tuesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brayden Smith reads a Disney book.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tim Bartels, right, and his brother, Brian, look at some books.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Yulanda Wood looks for a book on a table during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lt. Allison Bethel reads to children during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Project Flight co-founders Dr. Elizabeth Cappella, left, and Dr. Geraldine Bard, right, speak during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo News Editor Mike Connelly speaks during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brayden Smith enjoys a book while Buffalo News Editor Mike Connelly speaks during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Channel 2u2019s Melissa Holmes speaks during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lavera Johnson holds a book about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Michele Mehaffy, consumer affairs manager for Wegmans, gets some help at the podium from Brayden Smith, left, and Derone LaGrone, right, as she speaks.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Derone LaGrone plays with some 3-D glasses he got from a book.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
WBLKu2019s Yasmin Young speaks during the Books for Kids 2018 Campaign Kickoff.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
The annual Books For Kids Campaign held its official kickoff Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Salvation Army in Buffalo.
