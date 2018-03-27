FRY, Nina M. (Peacock)

March 26, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of 59 years of the late Brooke L. Fry. Mother of Joyce Ann (Paul) Ormsby and Steven G. (Joyce Alice) Fry. Grandmother of John (Amy) Fry, Kristen (Derek) McGee, Kelly Ormsby, Alisha (Justin) Cline, Michelle (Michael) Wozniak, Kevin (Susan) Ormsby and Maria (Justin) Hammond. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of Delcie (late George) Weakland, Katherine (Tom) Longe, James Peacock, Gloria (Leon) Thoman and the late Shirley (late Ralph) Hamilton, Naomi (late Kenneth) Jones, Georgine (late Jerry) Peoples, Mary (late Herman) Kruise and George (survived by wife Mildred) Peacock. Daughter of the late George and Agnes Peacock. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Flowers declined.