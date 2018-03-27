DYCHA, Arlene A. (Messecar)

DYCHA - Arlene A. (nee Messecar)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 25, 2018. Beloved wife of Gerald K. Dycha, Sr.; devoted mother of Gerald, Jr., David and the late Kelly; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Mary Messecar; dear sister of Carolyn, Donna, Karen and William. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbot Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com