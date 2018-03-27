DUDEK, Mildred A. (Szczesniak)

March 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert F.; devoted mother of Robert (late Sharon) Dudek, Jr., Susan Dudek, Cynthia (Kevin) Dilett, and Michael Dudek; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of John (Geraldine), Raymond (late JoAnn), Anthony (Louise), Edward (Mary Jane), Rev. Harry, and the late Fred (Francis) Szczesniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church on Wednesday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). No prior visitation. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com