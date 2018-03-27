Delayed arrival of springlike weather could persist deep into April

Spring may come.

By May.

Forecasters at the federal Climate Prediction Center aren't bullish on any drastic April warmup for the Great Lakes or the Northeast, according to projections in its 6-to-10 day, 8-to-14 day or even its 3-4 week outlooks.

For the nearest outlook, between April 1 and 5, forecasters project a persistent "anomalous trough" of colder air to remain over Hudson Bay in Canada.

"The southern extent of this trough is expected to extend to much of the northern continental United States from the High Plains to the Northeast," the Climate Prediction Center said.

What does that mean for the Buffalo Niagara region?

"The large trough ... expected over the north-central and northeastern Continental U.S. leads to enhanced chances of below-normal temperatures across these regions," the center reported.

One last appearance of the Polar Vortex... in April. pic.twitter.com/lu5muAGOSf — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) March 26, 2018

After that, chillier than normal weather will continue, more likely than not, forecasters said.

"The week two mean circulation forecast is similar to that predicted for the 6-to-10 day period," the climate prediction center said.

Forecasters expect below-normal temperatures will persist for the Northeast, including Buffalo, in its 8-to-14 day outlook.

What's more, the outlooks also show greater-than-equal chances for above-average precipitation over the first couple weeks of April.

April and October are Buffalo's most transitional months for weather warm-ups – and cool-downs.

The average high temperature starts out at 48 degrees on April 1, warms to 50 degrees by April 4, 55 degrees by April 15 and 61 degrees by the end of the month.

There isn't expected to be many looks at the 50s or 60s this April.

Even further out, a peek to the 3-to-4 week projections also show chances for chillier than normal conditions.