In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss Brandon Beane not showing his hand to the media about trading up.

Rundown

0:00 Beane's comments at NFL owners meetings

3:14 Beane has to have several scenarios for the first round

6:05 Have to grab a QB

8:30 Two-minute drill – Josh Allen pro-day