CSEA, City of Lockport to fight in court over deputy clerk's ouster

The City of Lockport filed suit last week in State Supreme Court to bar the Civil Service Employees Association from trying to win reinstatement for former Deputy City Clerk Shirley M. Browning, who was president of the CSEA unit.

She was terminated Jan. 25 for moving to Royalton in 2016.

The deputy clerk must live in Lockport, according to the city charter. The lawsuit says Browning forfeited her job by moving. Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey offered Browning a different job at the same pay. Browning rejected it, contending she would have been first in line to be laid off in her new department. McCaffrey denied that.

CSEA filed a grievance, but the city argues that the termination didn't violate the union contract and cannot be arbitrated.