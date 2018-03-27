Consultant hired for market study of Williamsville natural foods co-op

The Village of Williamsville has hired a consultant to conduct a market study for a proposed natural foods co-op in the village.

The Village Board on Monday agreed to hire G2G Research Group, a California-based business specializing in "site location analysis." A group of village residents under the name Village Cooperative Market of Williamsville over the last year has been working toward opening the village's first grocery co-op.

The market study proposal calls for reviewing specific sites under consideration, evaluating demographics and nearby competition, among other steps. The consultant will develop a sales forecast and final report for the co-op group, according to the proposal.

The village will pay the maximum of $10,600 for the market study with two grants obtained by the Village Co-Op group – a $5,000 grant from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency and a $7,000 grant from Erie County.